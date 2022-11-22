Left Menu

Long-serving Italian politician Roberto Maroni dies at 67

PTI | Rome | Updated: 22-11-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 15:18 IST
Long-serving Italian politician Roberto Maroni dies at 67
Roberto Maroni Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Roberto Maroni, a longtime leader of the right-wing Northern League party and a cabinet minister in ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi's three governments, has died at age 67, League leaders and the premier said on Tuesday.

State-run RAI television cited a family statement saying Maroni died at 4 am after a long illness.

Maroni was a longtime associate of Northern League founder Umberto Bossi and was secretary of the party as it grew from a northern secessionist movement into a key ally in successive conservative governments, dating from Berlusconi's rise in politics in the 1990s.

The party under current leader Matteo Salvini dropped "Northern" from the name in a bid to expand its geographic appeal and downplay a past that many saw as discriminatory against Italy's poorer south, and is now a coalition partner in Premier Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government.

A lawyer, Maroni served as interior minister in Berlusconi's 1994-1995 government, labour minister in his second government in 2001 and interior minister again in his third and final government in 2008-2011.

Highly visible with his trademark red-rimmed glasses, he was an accomplished pianist and played in a band in his hometown, Varese.

In a statement on Tuesday, Meloni praised Maroni as a friend who had served the country with "good sense and concreteness." Maroni represented the centrist wing of the party that was sometimes at odds with Salvini's more firebrand leadership, but the League leader on Tuesday praised his lifetime of service to the party and country.

"A great secretary, super minister, great governor and League member forever,'' Salvini tweeted.

"He is someone who gave so much to the country, to Italy, to the League, to his community," Salvini told RTL radio.

Accolades also poured in from across the political spectrum, with former centre-left Premier Paolo Gentiloni, now European economy commissioner, praising Maroni's passion, competence and loyalty. "A loyal, kind and committed man," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
2
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
3
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
4
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022