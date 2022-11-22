Left Menu

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 22-11-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 18:22 IST
Hate speech case: Azam Khan granted regular bail
A special MP/MLA court on Tuesday granted regular bail to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan who has challenged his conviction in the 2019 hate speech case in a sessions court.

Khan was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly following his conviction and sentencing in the case.

Khan's lawyer Zubair Ahmed said special court judge Alok Dubey had awarded three-year imprisonment to the leader on October 27 for delivering hate speech during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.

At that time he was granted interim bail and an application was made to the court for regular bail, the lawyer said.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the court granted regular bail to Khan, he said.

Khan, who represented Rampur Sadar in the Assembly, will be out on bail until disposal of his petition by the sessions court.

The Assembly by-election in the Rampur Sadar constituency is scheduled for December 5.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

