France and Germany call for renewed EU industrial policy push

Industrial policy should be pushed at a European level to allow EU companies to remain competitive in the midst of Russia's war against Ukraine and soaring inflation, the French and Germany Economy Ministers said on Tuesday in a joint statement.

"We call for an EU industrial policy that enables our companies to thrive in the global competition especially through technological leadership.", France's Bruno Le Maire and Germany's Robert Habeck said in the statement.

"Today marks the first step of a new Franco-German commitment line to advocate and advance a European industrial policy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)