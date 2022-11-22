France and Germany call for renewed EU industrial policy push
- Country:
- France
Industrial policy should be pushed at a European level to allow EU companies to remain competitive in the midst of Russia's war against Ukraine and soaring inflation, the French and Germany Economy Ministers said on Tuesday in a joint statement.
"We call for an EU industrial policy that enables our companies to thrive in the global competition especially through technological leadership.", France's Bruno Le Maire and Germany's Robert Habeck said in the statement.
"Today marks the first step of a new Franco-German commitment line to advocate and advance a European industrial policy."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Germany
- Ukraine
- French
- Bruno Le Maire
- European
- Robert Habeck
- Russia
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 4-Ukraine warns of more Russian attacks on energy infrastructure
US President Biden, German Chancellor Scholz affirm support for Ukraine
Experts looking at India's possible role in brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine warns of more attacks on infrastructure, as mayor urges Kyiv to prepare for the worst
French company Vinci denies accusations over its Qatar work sites as court hearing looms