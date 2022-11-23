Left Menu

DMK makes new appointments, retains Udhayanidhi as Youth Wing Secy

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 13:03 IST
DMK makes new appointments, retains Udhayanidhi as Youth Wing Secy
The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday announced a series of appointments, including retaining party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin's son Udhayandhi as its Youth Wing Secretary and replaced Kanimozhi with Helen Davidson in the women's wing.

Kanimozhi was last month named as the party's deputy general secretary. Davidson replaces the Lok Sabha MP as the DMK's Women's Wing Secretary, according to an announcement from the party's general secretary and state Minister Duraimurugan.

Udhayanidhi is Legislator from the city's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly segment.

Duraimurugan announced the appointment of nine deputy secretaries to the youth wing.

The party also announced appointing members to different posts in the women's wing.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

