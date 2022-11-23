BJP candidate alleges attack on his meeting by BJD, ruling party denies charge

In the midst of hectic campaigning for December 5 by-poll in Padampur Assembly segment, opposition BJP candidate Pradip Purohit on Wednesday accused the ruling BJD of engineering an attack on his election meeting, a charge rejected by the regional party leaders.

Purohit, also BJP Odisha unit Krushak Morcha president, broke down at a press conference in Padampur in Bargarh district while narrating the attack on his election meeting at Patharal village on Tuesday night. ''BJD goons attacked my election meeting, damaged the tent and also snatched away the mike,'' Purohit alleged.

The BJP candidate broke down while narrating how he was saved by people, particularly, women present at the meeting. Purohit also alleged that BJD goons attacked the house of a BJP worker at Jajagada village. The police, however, released the accused, Purohit alleged.

''If police do not maintain neutrality, the BJP supporters may not tolerate such injustice. I appeal to BJD leaders to stop violence and face the elections in a democratic manner,'' Purohit said.

The BJD rejected the allegations made by Purohit and instead alleged that BJP goons are planning to attack party MLA Susant Singh. ''Purohit’s allegation could be a drama to gain sympathy from the people. Two BJP leaders, who are on bail, are the star campaigner for the saffron party. Everybody knows how BJP leaders had attacked brother of our party MLA Susant Singh during the by-poll in Bijepur assembly segment,'' Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya said in a statement.

Acharya said that the body language of Purohit at the press meet shows how he has ''lost confidence on himself''. There is a shadow of defeat on his (Purohit) face, Acharya claimed.

Meanwhile, the state unit of BJP asked the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer SK Lohani to debar Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari from the election campaign in Padampur for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by holding a political meeting in government run educational institution.

