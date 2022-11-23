Newly-formed RSP emerges as third force in Nepal elections

Nepal's newly-formed Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP), which is emerging as the third force in the recently held general elections, will get recognition as the national party as it will get sizable seats in the parliament, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.

RSP leader Biraj Bhakta Shrestha, who won the Kathmandu-8 constituency, also said that he will dedicate himself to maintaining good governance in the country, checking corruption, and generating employment for the youth in the coming days.

''Our party will get recognition as the national party after the election as it will get sizable seats in the parliament,'' he said, adding that the party will not let down the voters who have trusted it.

The RSP, which was formed six months ago with a bell as its election symbol by TV presenter Ravi Lamichhane, has earned popularity overnight.

The party has become the choice of young voters, who have been disillusioned by the ill performance and corrupt politicians.

''I think the people have revolted against the disorder, mismanagement, and unhealthy politics based on nepotism and favouritism by expressing their anger and frustration through ballot paper,” Shrestha said, adding that the voters were tired of decades of dirty politics, corruption, and chaotic situation.

The 40-year-old, who is one of the four RSP leaders who have registered victory, said that climate change and environmental pollution are among his top priorities.

We have seen the impacts of climate change such as bursting glaciers, floods, and landslides,'' Shrestha said, adding that he will raise his voice on these issues.

RSP has so far won four Parliament seats and is leading in four other constituencies.

The party has till now received 109,513 votes under the proportionate voting method securing the third position after Nepali Congress and CPN-UML.

''You have given me responsibility and I will fulfill your dreams,” said 27-year-old Sovita Gautam, the youngest Parliament member elected from Kathmandu-2 constituency on a RSP ticket.

''I was looking for the opportunity to enter politics and the newly formed party by Ravi Lamichhane has opened the door,'' she said. The RSP is likely to emerge as one of the key players in Nepalese politics in the next five years.

