Left Menu

Ramdev should stop using Patanjali as brand name: BJP MP

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 24-11-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 19:10 IST
Ramdev should stop using Patanjali as brand name: BJP MP
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleged on Thursday that Patanjali founder Ramdev set up a business empire by using the name of Maharishi Patanjali, who is considered the father of modern yoga.

Singh demanded that Ramdev and Patanjali managing director Balakrishna should stop using the Patanjali name in their brand, alleging that they did nothing for the maharishi's birthplace in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

''Stop using this name in your brand. Build your brand with your own name,'' the Kaiserganj MP told the media at Maharishi Patanjali's birthplace in the Kondar gram panchayat, around 140 km east of Lucknow.

Singh, who has hit headlines for his statements often, warned that he would start a mass movement and legal action would also be taken if the name was not changed.

The parliamentarian said Ramdev and Balakrishna built a ''huge business empire in the country and the world by following the path shown by Maharishi Patanjali''.

''I have no objection to their empire, but is it appropriate and relevant to do business of ghee, oil, soap, spices, underwear, pants in his name?'' Singh asked, wondering who gave them this right.

Singh appealed to the people of the country and the world that whenever they come to Ayodhya, they must visit Kondar.

''We want to show the whole world the condition of his birthplace of Patanjali, on whose name they eat ghee,'' the MP said. PTI COR SAB HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022