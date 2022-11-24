Police personnel in Mainpuri working for BJP: SP

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday alleged that police personnel in Mainpuri parliamentary constituency are working in favour of the BJP for the upcoming by-poll.

It also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla, demanding the removal of these police personnel to ensure fair elections.

The delegation was headed by SP National secretary Rajendra Chaudhary including KK Srivastav and Radheshyam Singh Yadav.

As per a press statement issued by the party headquarters, the delegation alleged some police personnel are misusing their power and demanded a swift removal of the Station House Officer (SHO) of Karhal and Baranhal Police station.

''We have complained against six inspectors, 13 sub-inspectors and over 100 head constables who are working in favour of the BJP and putting undue pressure on Samajwadi Party workers,'' the statement said.

''Police personnel are campaigning for BJP and putting pressure for voting in favour of BJP. They are going door to door to harass the supporters and workers of the Samajwadi Party,'' Chaudhary said.

''The BJP is posting police personnel in Mainpuri as per its convenience. It is not possible to hold free and fair elections in the presence of such police personnel,'' he said.

The Mainpuri By-election was announced after the death of sitting MP and Samajwadi Party Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. The polling for the by-election is scheduled to be held on December 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)