Highlights at 9.15 pm

Following are the top PTI stories: NATION CAL19 AS-MG-VIOLENCE-FUEL SUPPLY Border violence: Petroleum workers' union in Assam stops fuel supply to Meghalaya Guwahati: The apex body of petroleum workers in Assam on Thursday said it has stopped transportation of fuel to Meghalaya, following reports of attacks on vehicles from Assam in the backdrop of violence along the inter-state border that left six people dead. CAL20 MG-PETROL PUMP-RUSH Huge rush at Meghalaya petrol pumps after Assam transporters stop fuel supply Shillong: Massive queues of vehicles were seen at petrol pumps across Meghalaya on Thursday evening after the apex body of petroleum workers in Assam said it has stopped transportation of fuel to the neighbouring state.

DEL76 SANGMA-AS-MG VIOLENCE Home Minister Shah has assured probe by central agency into 'firing by Assam Police': Meghalaya CM New Delhi: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Thursday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that he would act on his request for a probe by a central agency into the ''firing by Assam Police'' along the states' border.

DEL71 GEHLOT-LD PILOT Pilot traitor, can't be made Rajasthan CM: Gehlot; ex-deputy CM hits back New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot dubbed his former deputy Sachin Pilot a ''gaddar'' (traitor) on Thursday and said he cannot replace him as he had revolted against the Congress in 2020 and tried to topple the government.

DEL70 DL-JAMA MASJID-LDALL WOMEN Jama Masjid bans entry of 'girls'; withdraws order later after backlash, request from LG New Delhi: The Jama Masjid administration's decision restricting entry of ''girls'' into the famed mosque led to an outrage Thursday and the order was finally withdrawn following Delhi LG V K Saxena's request to the Shahi Imam.

DEL63 MEA-ZAKIR-QATAR India has raised issue of Zakir Naik with Qatar: MEA New Delhi: India on Thursday said it has raised the issue of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik being a fugitive of law with authorities in Qatar, amid reports of his presence in the emirate during the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

DEL73 MEA-US-UPSET India upset at 'unnecessary' reference to Modi by US official New Delhi: India is upset at a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a US State Department official while defending the immunity it had extended to Saudi Arabian ruler Mohammad bin Sultan, who is facing allegations of killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

BOM36 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-LDALL PM 'Power' politics: PM says time to earn income from electricity not get it free Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday it was time to generate income from electricity instead of getting it for free, an apparent reference to promise of free power made by some parties in Gujarat, and asserted the next month's Assembly election is about deciding the state's destiny for the next 25 years.

BOM33 MH-LDALL GOVERNOR Maharashtra Governor Koshyari an 'Amazon parcel' sent by the Centre: Uddhav Thackeray, demands his recall over remarks on Shivaji Maharaj Mumbai: Calling Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari an 'Amazon parcel' sent by the Centre, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads a faction of the Shiv Sena, on Thursday demanded his recall BOM29 MP-CONG-YATRA-RAHUL-TRIBALS BJP must apologize to tribals for calling them 'vanvasi': Rahul Gandhi at yatra rally in MP Baroda Ahir: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said “vanvasi” (forest dweller) was a ''derogatory'' term to refer to adivasis and asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to apologize to tribals for using the word to describe them.

MDS14 KA-2ND LD BLAST-OUTFIT Little known outfit IRC claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast Bengaluru: A little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Mangaluru blast on November 19, saying one of its 'Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq' attempted to attack a 'Hindutva Temple in Kadri.' MDS13 KA-CM-ALL-PARTY Border row: Bommai to convene all-party meet next week Bengaluru: With border row with Maharashtra once again escalating, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would convene an all-party meeting next week to discuss the ways to resolve the dispute amicably.

LEGAL LGD27 SC-3RDLD ELECTION COMMISSIONER SC questions Centre's ''tearing hurry'' in appointing ex-bureaucrat Arun Goel as EC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the ''haste'' and ''tearing hurry'' with which the Centre appointed ex-bureaucrat Arun Goel as an Election Commissioner, saying his file travelled at ''lightning speed'' within departments in 24-hours.

BOM35 GJ-HC-BRIDGE COLLAPSE Morbi municipality ignored warning on suspension bridge's critical condition, seemed more concerned about ticket price: HC Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Thursday pulled up the Morbi municipality, saying it ignored the warning regarding the ''critical condition'' of the suspension bridge, which collapsed on October 30 killing 135 people, and instead focused on the price of tickets collected from visitors, as seen in its December 2021 communication with the company that managed the structure.

LGD35 SC-JALLIKATTU Bull-taming sport 'jallikattu' leads to injuries and deaths, cruelty can't be allowed: Petitioners to SC New Delhi: Bull-taming sport ''jallikattu'' leads to injuries and even fatalities of animals as well as humans and something that involves cruelty cannot be allowed, the Supreme Court was told on Thursday.

FORIEGN FGN44 PAK-LDALL ARMY CHIEF Pakistan appoints former top spy Lt Gen Asim Munir as new Army chief Islamabad: Pakistan's former spy master and senior-most Lt General Asim Munir was on Thursday appointed as the new Army chief by President Arif Alvi, ending intense speculation over the most powerful position in the coup-prone country, where the military wields considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy. PTI HMB

