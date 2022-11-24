Vote for AAP to end BJP's failure, misrule in MCD: Manish Sisodia

People should vote for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to end BJP's “failure and misrule” in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

Sisodia, who held street corner meetings at nine wards of Aadarsh Nagar, Wazirpur and Model Town on Thursday, said that AAP's vision is to make Delhi the most beautiful capital of the world in the next five years by coming to power in the MCD. The Senior AAP leader took note of the civic issues being faced by the public during his 'Nukkad Sabha'. Raising the “garbage mismanagement” issue in Delhi once again, he said, “People should take selfies with the mountains of garbage because, after December 7, Delhi will get rid of it soon. CM Arvind Kejriwal has prepared a blue-print to eliminate the mountains of garbage from Delhi.” He alleged that when the public questions the leaders of the BJP about what they did in the past 15 years in MCD, BJP leaders “curse and abuse” Arvind Kejriwal.

''If the public asks what will you (BJP) do in the next five years, then the BJP leaders say that they will continue to curse and abuse Arvind Kejriwal. ''However, Kejriwal knows how to work for the public and provide them with basic amenities. Delhi government always fulfilled all its responsibilities,'' he said.

Lashing out at the BJP, he alleged that the party in its 15-year tenure in MCD turned Delhi into a dumpyard.

''The only achievement of the BJP in the past 15 years is sky-high mountains of garbage. But now Delhi is going to get rid of them. Work to remove these mountains of garbage will begin after December as soon as the Kejriwal government is formed,'' he asserted.

He further said that only AAP councillors will ensure development works in their wards, and that any other party candidates, including the BJP’s, will only spend their tenure fighting with Kejriwal and obstructing development works.

Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai, Minister Kailash Gahlot, MP Sushil Gupta, MLAs Jarnail Singh, Rakhi Birla, Rituraj, senior leaders Mahabal Mishra and Ashok Tanwar, all star campaigners from AAP, held 70 public meetings on Thursday.

The party also kickstarted its other campaign activities, which include magic, guitar and dance shows, in 40 areas. A flash mob was also held in Lajpat Nagar Main Market under this campaign. PTI ABU VN VN

