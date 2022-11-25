Left Menu

Sisodia is reading an old script of the BJP conspiring to kill Kejriwal. Kejriwal claims Sisodia will be arrested while Sisodia prophecies Kejriwals murder.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 12:44 IST
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said it will meet the state election commissioner to submit a complaint over an alleged conspiracy to ''assassinate'' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

At a press conference, the AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said there have been attacks on Kejriwal earlier prior to elections despite the presence of Delhi Police personnel.

''The BJP's two fortresses -- Gujarat and MCD -- are about to be breached by the party. Fearing this, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and other people have hatched a conspiracy to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal,'' he alleged.

Bhardwaj said they will meet State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev at 12.30 pm to submit a complaint about the alleged threat by Tiwari and also file a police complaint.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had demanded a probe into the matter.

A day after accusing the BJP of ''hatching a conspiracy to assassinate'' Kejriwal, fearing poll defeats in Gujarat and the MCD, his deputy Manish Sisodia Friday demanded a probe into it and said a complaint will also be submitted to the Election Commission.

Sisodia also claimed that the kind of language used by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday is an ''open threat''.

Reacting to the allegation, Tiwari said, ''I am concerned about Arvind Kejriwal's safety. Sisodia is reading an old script of the BJP conspiring to kill Kejriwal.'' ''Kejriwal claims Sisodia will be arrested while Sisodia prophecies Kejriwal's murder. I don't know what is going on,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

