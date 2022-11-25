Ruling alliance heading towards majority in Nepal election; NC emerging as largest party

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's Nepali Congress-led ruling coalition was on Friday heading towards winning a clear majority in Nepal's parliamentary elections with the alliance bagging 67 seats out of the 124 declared so far.

In the 275-member House of Representatives, 165 will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportional electoral system.

A party or a coalition needs 138 seats to win a clear majority.

The Nepali Congress (NC) was set to emerge as the single-largest party after winning 42 seats alone under the direct voting system.

Its alliance partners -- CPN-Maoist Centre and CPN-Unified Socialist have won 12, 10 seats. The Lokatantrik Samajwadi and Rastriya Janamorcha have bagged two and one seats respectively. They all are part of the ruling alliance.

The Opposition alliance led by former premier K P Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML has bagged 38 seats.

The CPN-UML has won 30 seats.

The CPN-UML partners - the Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Janata Samajwadi Party - have won five and three seats respectively.

The newly-formed Rastriya Swatantra Party has won 7 seats.

Lokatantrai Samajwadi Party and Janmat Party -- both Madhesi parties --have won two and one seats respectively.

Nagarik Unmukti Party has bagged two seats and Janamorcha and Nepal Majdoor Kisan Party have received one each. Five seats were won by independents and others. Elections to the House of Representatives (HoR) and seven provincial assemblies were held on Sunday. The counting of votes started on Monday.

