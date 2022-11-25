Left Menu

Mamata meets Suvendu over tea at her Assembly chamber

In a first since last years state elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday held a courtesy meeting with Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari at her chamber in the state Assembly, raising eyebrows in political circles.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 16:22 IST
Mamata meets Suvendu over tea at her Assembly chamber
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a first since last year's state elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday held a ''courtesy meeting'' with Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari at her chamber in the state Assembly, raising eyebrows in political circles. Later, during a discussion on 'Constitution Day' in the House, the CM said that she had at one point adored him like a brother. Adhikari and Banerjee had been at loggerheads since the end of 2020 when he switched over to the BJP from the TMC and defeated the TMC supremo in Nandigram in the Assembly polls. The meeting came close on the heels of Adhikari complaining that his name was not included in the invitation letter for the 'Constitution Day' programme in the Assembly.

The BJP leader had also said that he would ''boycott'' the programme.

The Nandigram MLA was seen entering Banerjee's chamber accompanied by BJP leaders Manoj Tigga and Agnimitra Paul, shortly after the assembly session broke for recess in the afternoon.

''I called Suvendu for tea,'' Banerjee said after the meeting.

Adhikari, talking to reporters, said, ''It was just a courtesy call. Nothing else should be read into it. I did not have tea.'' Reacting to the ''courtesy meet'', Congress leader Kamurzzan Chowdhury claimed that the process of ''Didi-Modi patch-up'' is underway, with eye on 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

''The Centre released funds for Pradhan Mantri Gram Awas Yojana yesterday, and Mamata is scheduled to meet PM Modi on December 5. Today, the CM met Suvendu. All these point to the fact that the process for Didi-Modi patch-up" is underway,'' he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty told PTI that ''it became clear from today's meeting that there is an understanding between the TMC and the BJP''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022