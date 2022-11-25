Left Menu

France's Macron on McKinsey probe: my 2017 campaign accounts were checked and cleared

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said his 2017 campaign finances were checked and cleared by judges in his first public comments after financial prosecutors said they investigated his election campaign as part of a wider probe into consultancy firm McKinsey and its links to the president. "There must be transparency," Macron told journalists in response to questions about the investigation.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 19:09 IST
France's Macron on McKinsey probe: my 2017 campaign accounts were checked and cleared

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said his 2017 campaign finances were checked and cleared by judges in his first public comments after financial prosecutors said they investigated his election campaign as part of a wider probe into consultancy firm McKinsey and its links to the president.

"There must be transparency," Macron told journalists in response to questions about the investigation. "My 2017 campaign accounts were going through all the procedures and submitted to judges who cleared them. Those of 2022 are currently being checked, like those of every other candidate", Macron said.

France's national financial prosecutor's office on Thursday confirmed it had widened the scope of an existing probe into alleged tax fraud by consultancy group McKinsey to include the role of consultancy groups in the 2017 and 2022 election races. It is the closest a judicial investigation has come to Macron, who swept to power promising to clean up politics in France.

Speaking in the central French town of Dijon, Macron on Friday also said that there have been many political attacks linked to the consultancy firm, but that judicial authorities must work in an orderly fashion. Asked about suspicions of potential "favouritism" linked to consulting deals McKinsey won from the French government, Macron said that he as president does not directly deal with public offers.

"The core of the investigation is not about me," he said. An investigation does not necessarily lead to a prosecution or imply guilt. It can take years before such probes are either shelved or go to trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022