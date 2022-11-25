'We don't discriminate': Mamata on invites for Governor's swearing-in

Amid the ongoing Winter Session of the West Bengal Assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday highlighted numerous issues, including invitations to the Governor's oath-taking ceremony, developments concerning the state's health sector during the TMC's tenure and developments overall. The CM spoke on the invitations extended for the Governor's swearing-in while replying to the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, during a question-answer session in the Assembly on Friday.

On invitations sent out for the new governor Dr. CV Ananda Bose's oath-taking ceremony, the CM said, "For the meeting, many were invited. Even Krishna Kalyani, who is officially a BJP MLA, was among the invitees. In the Standing Committee, there are no TMC members, not even a single one. We don't discriminate. We invited you (Opposition members) for the Governor's Oath, but many of you did not turn up. However, (veteran Left leader) Biman Bose attended .I am Thankful to him." While underlining the development that the health sector had undergone on her watch, she said inquiries should be done if anything goes wrong.

"Health sector data bank should be monitored centrally by the health department. Sometimes, nurses become more experienced than doctors. If something goes wrong, it is wrong. Such cases should be inquired into," the CM added. She also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged misuse of agencies by the Centre.

"Democracy has become for the agency, of the agency and by the agency, not for the people, of the people and by the people," the CM said in reply to LOP Suvendu Adhikari's allegation that the Bengal government in Bengal had become 'for the Party of the Party by the Party'. According to reports, the Trinamool Congress chief also called on Adhikari, at her chamber in the House.

LOP Adhikari said he met Mamata at the CM's chamber, along with fellow MLAs Agnimitra Paul, Manoj Tigga and Ashok Lahiri, adding that it was a courtesy visit. (ANI)

