Biden to visit Mexico in early January, Mexican president says

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Mexico in early January as part of a North American leaders summit previously planned for December. Lopez Obrador announced the visit at a news conference as his government seeks to work through a major spat over Mexican energy policy with the United States and Canada.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-11-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 21:11 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Mexico in early January as part of a North American leaders summit previously planned for December.

Lopez Obrador announced the visit at a news conference as his government seeks to work through a major spat over Mexican energy policy with the United States and Canada. The Mexican leader suggested the visit would take place on Jan. 9-10, though he also mentioned earlier dates.

Lopez Obrador said it was likely that a bilateral meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a meeting between the three leaders would follow his meeting with Biden. Talks between the countries' leaders are expected to address the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement, among other issues.

Washington and Ottawa in July sought dispute settlement

talks under USMCA over Lopez Obrador's energy policies, arguing that they discriminate against U.S. and Canadian firms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

