Left Menu

"Pakistan Zinabad' slogans raised during Bharat Jodo Yatra", says Shivraj Singh Chouhan; orders probe

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged participants in Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra shouted slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 08:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 08:11 IST
"Pakistan Zinabad' slogans raised during Bharat Jodo Yatra", says Shivraj Singh Chouhan; orders probe
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday claimed that "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans were raised during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that he has ordered an probe into the incident. "'Pakistan Zinabad' slogans were openly raised in the Bharat Jodo yatra. It's shameful, I've given orders to probe the incident. Divisive forces are brought into yatra," CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Earlier that day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged participants in Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra shouted slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. A controversy erupted after BJP state president VD Sharma and other party leaders posted a purported video of the yatra on social media claiming that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised at the rally.

However, Congress Party denied the claims, calling it a conspiracy by the BJP to defame Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo entered Madhya Pradesh on its 77th day of the Padyatra on Wednesday.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day. Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers, along with Rahul Gandhi, are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places. The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
3
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022