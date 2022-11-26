Ruling Nepali Congress-led alliance maintains lead in general elections

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's Nepali Congress-led ruling coalition on Saturday maintained its lead in Nepal's parliamentary elections, winning 77 seats out of the 150 declared so far under the direct voting electoral system.

In the 275-member House of Representatives, 165 seats will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportional electoral system.

A party or a coalition needs 138 seats to win a clear majority in the House.

The Nepali Congress (NC) has won 51 seats alone under the direct voting system.

Its allies -- CPN-Maoist Centre and CPN-Unified Socialist have won 16 and 10 seats. The Loktantrik Samajwadi Party and Rastriya Janamorcha have bagged four and one seat respectively. They all are part of the ruling alliance.

The Opposition alliance led by former premier K P Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML has bagged 49 seats.

The CPN-UML has won 38 seats.

The CPN-UML partners - the Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Janata Samajwadi Party - have won six and five seats respectively.

The newly-formed Rastriya Swatantra Party has won 7 seats.

Nagarik Unmukti Party has bagged 3 seats while Nepal Workers and Peasants Party and Janamat Party have received one seat each.

Independent candidates have bagged five seats. The CPN-UML was leading the proportional electoral counts tally with a total of 19,11,527 votes so far. The Nepali Congress was in the second position with 18,39,884 votes followed by CPN (Maoist Center) with 8,11,315 votes, the Republica newspaper reported.

Similarly, the Rastriya Swatantra Party has secured 7,96,782 votes while the Rastriya Prajatantra Party has obtained 4,10082 votes so far.

According to the EC, Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal has got 226,603 votes, CPN (Unified Socialist) 1,76,439 votes, Nagarik Unmukti Party 1,63,141 votes, and Janamat Party 1,56,056 votes.

Elections to the House of Representatives (HoR) and seven provincial assemblies were held on Sunday. The counting of votes started on Monday.

