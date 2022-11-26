Arvind Kejriwal suffering from 'political cataract', giving himself certificate of honesty despite scams: BJP

The BJP on Saturday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was suffering from ''political cataract'' and giving himself a certificate of honesty despite the alleged excise and classroom construction scams in his government.

The entire country now knows that Kejriwal is a ''kattar beiman'' (hardcore dishonest), BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference here.

With his deputy Manish Sisodia's name not finding a mention in the CBI charge sheet in the excise policy case, Kejriwal on Saturday said he and the AAP are ''hardcore honest''.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal also asked the BJP if it could say the same about any of its leaders.

''Kejriwal is suffering from political cataract. The classroom scam or the excise scam or Satyendar Jain retaining his ministerial post despite being in jail is no big deal,'' Bhatia said.

He said the investigative agencies that were once branded as ''caged parrots'' are free and independent to decide the course of action in cases of corruption.

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed its first charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy case against seven accused on Friday, but Sisodia, who was named in the FIR, did not figure in it. Bhatia alleged that Kejriwal was heading the KSI (Kejriwal Scamsters Institute) just like there is the Indian Standards Institute (ISI) for quality certification of different products, and issuing certificates to whoever was found involved in corruption.

''They have not answered any questions on various scams in the AAP government and yet always come out with a certificate of honesty when found involved in corruption,'' Bhatia said.

He said Kejriwal was earlier quick to raise questions over the impartiality of probe agencies but now claiming honesty of his deputy Manish Sisodia only because his name was not there in the CBI charge sheet. ''This showed that the AAP chief was ''prone to opportunism,'' he said.

