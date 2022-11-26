Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal suffering from 'political cataract', giving himself certificate of honesty despite scams: BJP

Bhatia alleged that Kejriwal was heading the KSI Kejriwal Scamsters Institute just like there is the Indian Standards Institute ISI for quality certification of different products, and issuing certificates to whoever was found involved in corruption.They have not answered any questions on various scams in the AAP government and yet always come out with a certificate of honesty when found involved in corruption, Bhatia said.He said Kejriwal was earlier quick to raise questions over the impartiality of probe agencies but now claiming honesty of his deputy Manish Sisodia only because his name was not there in the CBI charge sheet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 17:35 IST
Arvind Kejriwal suffering from 'political cataract', giving himself certificate of honesty despite scams: BJP
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Saturday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was suffering from ''political cataract'' and giving himself a certificate of honesty despite the alleged excise and classroom construction scams in his government.

The entire country now knows that Kejriwal is a ''kattar beiman'' (hardcore dishonest), BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference here.

With his deputy Manish Sisodia's name not finding a mention in the CBI charge sheet in the excise policy case, Kejriwal on Saturday said he and the AAP are ''hardcore honest''.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal also asked the BJP if it could say the same about any of its leaders.

''Kejriwal is suffering from political cataract. The classroom scam or the excise scam or Satyendar Jain retaining his ministerial post despite being in jail is no big deal,'' Bhatia said.

He said the investigative agencies that were once branded as ''caged parrots'' are free and independent to decide the course of action in cases of corruption.

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed its first charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy case against seven accused on Friday, but Sisodia, who was named in the FIR, did not figure in it. Bhatia alleged that Kejriwal was heading the KSI (Kejriwal Scamsters Institute) just like there is the Indian Standards Institute (ISI) for quality certification of different products, and issuing certificates to whoever was found involved in corruption.

''They have not answered any questions on various scams in the AAP government and yet always come out with a certificate of honesty when found involved in corruption,'' Bhatia said.

He said Kejriwal was earlier quick to raise questions over the impartiality of probe agencies but now claiming honesty of his deputy Manish Sisodia only because his name was not there in the CBI charge sheet. ''This showed that the AAP chief was ''prone to opportunism,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022