Jagan cheated backward classes by diverting Rs 34,000 crore from sub-plan: TDP state chief attacks Andhra CM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state president Kingerapu Atchen Naidu on Saturday alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was a "cheat" who "deceived" members of the backward classes. As per a press release issued by TDP, the party state president said, "Jagan Mohan Reddy is a cheat who diverted Rs 34,000 crores funds from the Backward Classes sub-plan."

Kingerapu Atchen Naidu said that the cabinet ministers from the backward caste community were not able to raise their voices and thus weren't able to question the diversion of Rs 34,000 crore funds. "This government discontinued around 100 welfare programmes implemented during the TDP regime, including the Adarana scheme. The reservation ratio in local bodies has also been brought down by 10 per cent thus causing the community to lose 16,800 posts. No funds have been allocated for the 56 corporations set up by the government," he added.

He accused the Andhra Pradesh CM of "deceiving" the people of backward classes in the name of 'special schemes' "He has deceived the backward classes. He claims that special schemes are being implemented for the backward classes, but the fact is that the same schemes have been implemented for the other communities as well," he said.

The TDP state president also alleged that false cases had been filed against the leaders belonging to the backward class communities. "Apart from this, 8,000 acres of assigned lands of BCs have been illegally occupied. 26 backward caste leaders have been killed while false cases have been filed against 650 leaders of the community," he added.

Achten Naidu demanded reservation for the backward classes and the Adarana scheme to be revived with immediate effect, the press release further stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)