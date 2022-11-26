BJP will form stable govt on its own in HP: Party's state unit chief Suresh Kashyap

The BJP will form a stable government on its own in Himachal Pradesh and buck the trend of an incumbent party not returning to power, its state unit chief Suresh Kashyap said on Saturday.

He said the party will seek feedback from its candidates about the November 12 polls and asserted that the party's winning run will continue.

Targeting the Congress, Kashyap said the party has ''lost its existence'' and its leaders are camping in Delhi to assert their seniority.

''Bumper voting in the November 12 assembly polls will go in favour of the BJP and it will form a stable government on its own,'' the party's state chief said. He said the BJP is a ''365-day party'' and after working hard in Himachal Pradesh elections, its leaders are campaigning for the Delhi municipal corporation polls.

