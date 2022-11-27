Left Menu

Congress and like-minded parties view terrorism as shortcut to achieve success, remain silent on big terror attacks: PM Modi

Remembering the 2611 Mumbai terror strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it is important to save Gujarat and the country from Congress and like-minded parties which keep mum on big terrorist attacks to not offend their vote bank.Addressing a rally in Kheda district in Gujarat where Assembly elections are scheduled for December 1 and 5, the prime minister said Congress and many like-minded parties view terrorism as a shortcut to achieving success.

PTI | Kheda | Updated: 27-11-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 19:19 IST
Congress and like-minded parties view terrorism as shortcut to achieve success, remain silent on big terror attacks: PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Remembering the 26/11 Mumbai terror strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it is important to save Gujarat and the country from Congress and like-minded parties which keep mum on ''big terrorist attacks'' to not offend their vote bank.

Addressing a rally in Kheda district in Gujarat where Assembly elections are scheduled for December 1 and 5, the prime minister said Congress and many like-minded parties view terrorism as a shortcut to achieving success. ''Terrorism is not over yet and the politics of the Congress has not also changed. The fear of terrorism will remain till appeasement politics continues. “Congress views terrorism from the prism of vote bank, Not only Congress but many like-minded parties have come up now who view terrorism as a shortcut to achieve success and this small party's hunger for power is even bigger,” he said. The prime minister said the mouths of these parties remain ''locked when big terrorist attacks take place so that their vote bank is not offended. They even go to courts from the back door to save terrorists''. “When Batla House encounter took place, a Congress leader cried for terrorists,” the prime minister said, adding “Gujarat and the country should remain alert from such parties”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022