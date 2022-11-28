Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 11:05 IST
Guru Tegh Bahadur refused to bow to injustice, his teachings continue to motivate us: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on his martyrdom day, saying he refused to bow to tyranny and injustice, and his teachings continue to motivate us.

Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, was executed on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

''I pay homage to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on the day of his martyrdom. He is universally admired for his courage and unwavering commitment to his principles as well as ideals,'' Modi said in a tweet. ''He refused to bow to tyranny and injustice. His teachings continue to motivate us,'' the prime minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

