Japan defence minister: PM told us to boost defence spending to 2% of GDP

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-11-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 16:10 IST
Yasukazu Hamada Image Credit: Wikipedia
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed key ministers to bring defence spending and complementary measures to equivalent of 2% of the country's present gross domestic product (GDP) in five years, Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Monday.

"He told us to make every efforts in securing necessary (funding) quickly and firmly," Hamada told reporters after a meeting with the premier and Finance Minister Sunhichi Suzuki.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

