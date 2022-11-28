Uttarakhand: Congress MLA stages dharna against 'goondaraj'

Congress MLA from Kichcha Tilak Raj Behar staged a sit-in here on Monday against what he termed as ''goondaraj'' in his constituency. Behar sat on a dharna after he was stopped by the police personnel at Hathi Barkala Chowk on way to the chief minister's residence.

Behar alleged that ''illegal mining and smuggling of (cow) meat'' is being carried out in his constituency with the ''connivance of police officials''.

''Criminal elements and the corrupt have the protection of the circle officer who has political patronage,'' he said. ''Whoever speaks against the 'goondaraj' is beaten up. Several Congress workers have been attacked in Kichcha,'' he alleged. Behar said he had an appointment with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and was going to meet him to raise the issues facing his constituency. ''But I was stopped. So, I have sat on a dharna here. I will also sit on a dharna in the state assembly tomorrow,'' he said. The winter session of Uttarakhand Assembly is scheduled to start on Tuesday. Uttarakhand Congress president Karan Mahara who also joined Behar's protest said MLAs meeting the chief minister to discuss problems of their constituencies is something normal but Behar was stopped. ''It shows there is no democracy in the state. The MLA was going to meet the chief minister alone. Still he was stopped. The police are good at only stopping opposition MLAs exercising their democratic right. Where was the police when the evidence of Ankita Bhandari's murder was being destroyed?'' Mahara asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)