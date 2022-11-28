Left Menu

Turkey, Egypt to re-appoint ambassadors "in coming months" - Turkish FM

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-11-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 17:45 IST
Turkey, Egypt to re-appoint ambassadors "in coming months" - Turkish FM
Mevlut Cavusoglu Image Credit: Flickr
  • Turkey

Turkey and Egypt may restore full diplomatic ties and re-appoint ambassadors mutually "in coming months," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Ankara and Cairo may re-start diplomatic consultations led by deputy foreign ministers as part of a normalisation process "soon," Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara.

After years of tension, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shook hands with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Qatar this month in what was described by the Egyptian presidency as a new start in bilateral relations.

