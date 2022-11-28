Left Menu

Caroline Cayeux quits French government, to be replaced by Dominique Faure

Caroline Cayeux has quit the French government and will be replaced in her role as minister for territorial cohesion by Dominique Faure, said a statement from the French presidential office on Monday. The statement did not give any reason for the departure of Cayeux, who earlier this year had to apologise after facing criticism over comments which more than 100 French public figures had said were homophobic.

Caroline Cayeux quits French government, to be replaced by Dominique Faure

Caroline Cayeux has quit the French government and will be replaced in her role as minister for territorial cohesion by Dominique Faure, said a statement from the French presidential office on Monday.

Cayeux, appointed minister for territorial cohesion as part of France's new government formed on July 4, was asked by the French Senate in July whether she maintained her opposition to the law for same-sex marriage and adoption in 2013.

At the time, she called the reform a "caprice" and a "plan that goes against nature". Cayeux initially stood by what she said, adding: "I have a lot of friends among those people." Two days later she apologised for her remarks.

