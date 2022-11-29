TN BJP claims "security lapse" during Modi's visit, goes to Guv

Alleging a grave security lapse by police during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu in July, BJP State unit chief K Annamalai on Tuesday called on Governor RN Ravi and urged him to direct the government to order an enquiry.

Annamalai, on his Twitter handle, said he called on Ravi along with senior party leaders and presented a memorandum on a ''grave security lapse committed by the @arivalayam govt,'' (DMK regime) during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chennai on July 28 and 29.

''It has come to light that most of the handheld metal detectors, door frame metal detectors and bomb detectors that were used in the security arrangement were not in order and were overdue for maintenance and replacement,'' a party release said quoting the memorandum submitted to Ravi. The party has requested the Governor to ''kindly instruct the State government for an impartial enquiry on this matter, and suitable action be initiated against those found guilty.'' The party has also sought an ''independent audit'' on the present inventory of security devices.

