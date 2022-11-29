'Janta Chalayegi MCD': Kejriwal says RWAs to be empowered financially, politically if AAP wins polls

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the national capital will be granted ''financial and political'' powers besides the status of ''mini councillors'' if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

Naming it ''Janta Chalayegi MCD'' (Public will run MCD) campaign, Kejiwal appealed to the public to vote for them and get their tasks done ''swiftly'' through RWAs.

Addressing a press conference just few days ahead of the civic polls, he said the idea behind this vision is to ''make people the owners of Delhi ('janta ko Dilli ka malik banana hai')''.

''If AAP comes to power in MCD, we will will launch 'Janata Chalayegi MCD' campaign where the RWAs will be given the status of a 'mini parshad' (mini councillor). We are going to really empower RWAs. We will give them political and financial powers,'' said Kejriwal, who is also AAP's national convener.

''RWAs will be given funds to run their offices. RWAs will be empowered. The real purpose behind this is to make the people of Delhi take their own decisions. I appeal to all RWAs to support AAP. ''We will frame a transparent framework. We will rely on online platforms also, so that MLAs, councillors and RWAs all know where the problem is and there is accountability. The tasks of public will be completed swiftly,'' Kejriwal further said.

The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4 and are largely being seen as a contest among the AAP, BJP and the Congress.

Both AAP and BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls. Votes will be counted on December 7. Kejriwal also dismissed a series of sting videos on AAP leaders allegedly released by the BJP in the run-up to the December 4 municipal polls as ''awful and boring films which no one wants to watch''.

Responding to a question, the AAP supremo asserted that ''masses are mature'' and parties which have considered them as fools have ''got finished''.

