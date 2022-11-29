Bihar cabinet approves scheme for those hit economically by liquor ban

The Nitish Kumar cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to a scheme for economic rehabilitation of those who were involved in the sale of liquor and toddy and have been hit hard by the prohibition law in Bihar.

Talking to reporters after the cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister, S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat Department, said a budgetary outlay of Rs 610 crore was also approved for the scheme.

The scheme proposes to provide one-time assistance of Rs 1 lakh to poor people, especially SCs and STs who had been engaged in brewing country-made liquor or toddy tapping until the state went dry in April, 2016.

The chief minister has, in his speeches, exhorted people to start new businesses with the help of the scheme. Toddy tappers are also being encouraged to take up sale of 'Neera', the palm tree juice in its unfermented form, which is said to cause no intoxication and even bring health benefits.

Altogether 31 agenda, pertaining to different departments, were approved in the meeting, said the additional chief secretary.

One of the cabinet decisions worth a mention was the observance of death anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel as a state function, said Siddharth.

The function will be held every year on December 15 at Patna, he added.

