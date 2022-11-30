Left Menu

On eve of Gujarat polls' first phase, Nadda, Rajnath target Cong for using 'abusive' words against PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 17:59 IST
On eve of Gujarat polls' first phase, Nadda, Rajnath target Cong for using 'abusive' words against PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of the Gujarat assembly polls' first phase, the BJP on Wednesday intensified its attack on the Congress over its president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravan' jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said people will give a befitting reply to the opposition party.

During a roadshow, BJP president J P Nadda said Kharge's barb and another Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry's 'aukat' remark at Modi expose the party's mindset and betray its frustration as the party stands nowhere while the BJP is getting one-sided support across the state.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told reporters that the people of Gujarat will give a befitting reply to those using abusive words for the prime minister who, he asserted, is Gujarat's ''honour and pride''.

Nadda alleged that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been unable to reconcile themselves to accepting Modi as prime minister and often used objectionable comments against him. Their party's leaders have taken cue from them in targeting Modi, he said. ''Any leader using such a language in democracy should be ashamed. People of India love and trust Modi,'' the BJP chief said.

Addressing a poll rally in Gujarat on Monday, Kharge had said the prime minister asks people to vote ''looking at his face'' in all elections. ''Are you 100-headed like Ravan?'' he had asked. The BJP dubbed Kharge's remarks an insult to the people of Gujarat.

Kharge's ''Ravan'' remark against Modi reflects the mentality of the ''entire Congress leadership'', Singh said.

''Modi is Gujarat's honour and pride in the 21st Century. And today, foul language is being used by the Congress for our prime minister,'' he said.

Voting for 89 of 182 assembly constituencies in Gujarat will be held on Thursday in the first phase. Singh said other opposition parties are also trying to level baseless allegations against the prime minister.

Using abusive words for anyone does not reflect a healthy democracy, he said.

''The prime minister's post is not just a person, it is an institution. I am confident the people of Gujarat will give a befitting reply to those who had used abusive words for the prime minister, who is Gujarat's honour and pride,'' Singh added.

The BJP also posted on social media a collage of various controversial comments made by Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi's ''maut ke saudagar'' remark in 2007, targeting Prime Minister Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022