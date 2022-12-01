Left Menu

'Go to people, highlight failures of Gehlot govt': Raje tells BJP workers

Addressing a public rally at Jaipur's Dussehra Maidan on Thursday, in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda, the former CM said, "We (BJP) should go to the people and highlight the failures of the ruling Congress if we want to post a record victory in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan (next year)."

'Go to people, highlight failures of Gehlot govt': Raje tells BJP workers
Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday hit out at the ruling Congress in the state, saying that the BJP should highlight the 'failures' of the Ashok Gehlot government in the run-up to the next Assembly elections. Addressing a public rally at Jaipur's Dussehra Maidan on Thursday, in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda, the former CM said, "We (BJP) should go to the people and highlight the failures of the ruling Congress if we want to post a record victory in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan (next year)."

She also took aim at the Congress over the ongoing political tussle between CM Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. Raje exhorted party leaders and workers to join hands and start going to the people in a bid to lay the groundwork for the BJP's victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The rally was organised in a bid to boost the morale of workers ahead of the 2023 state polls. (ANI)

