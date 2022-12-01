PM Modi leads 30-km roadshow in Ahmedabad lasting more than 3 hours, covers 14 Assembly constituencies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening led a 30-km-long roadshow through Ahmedabad city where polling will be held on December 5 in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections. During the procession that lasted for more than three-and-half hours, he passed through 14 Assembly constituencies. At one point, the prime minister's convoy made way for an ambulance.

The roadshow began from Naroda village in the eastern part of the city around 5.20 pm and ended at IOC crossroads in Chandkheda area in the west around 9 pm. A large number of people standing on both sides of the route welcomed Modi and greeted him with flowers.

Standing on a specially-designed vehicle, the PM was seen waving at the crowd all along the route.

He also paid floral tributes at the statues of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Subhash Chandra Bose in Thakkarbapa Nagar, Maninagar and RTO Circle on the route. Modi's convoy gave way to an ambulance at one point. On seeing the ambulance coming from behind, the PM's security personnel asked the driver of his vehicle to move sideways so that the ambulance could pass.

The roadshow passed through various areas including Hirawadi, Hatkeshwar, Maninagar, Danilimda, Jivraj Park, Ghatlodia, Naranpura and Sabarmati.

It covered 13 constituencies in Ahmedabad city as well as Chandkheda area which falls in the Gandhinagar-South Assembly seat, a BJP release said.

Polling for the first phase of elections in 89 seats of Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions was held on Thursday, while that in the remaining 93 seats including 16 of Ahmedabad city will take place on December 5.

