Pele says he is at hospital for monthly visit

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2022 04:47 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 04:47 IST
Brazilian soccer legend Pele on Thursday said in an Instagram post that he is at the hospital for a monthly visit and thanked his supporters for the positive messages he has received.

On Tuesday, Pele was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo to re-evaluate a cancer treatment after he had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021.

