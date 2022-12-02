Left Menu

PM Modi wishes BJP president Nadda on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted BJP president J P Nadda on his 62nd birthday and lauded his leadership.Nadda has infused new zeal and energy in the BJP with his leadership qualities, Modi said, wishing him. He has been BJP president since 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 09:17 IST
PM Modi wishes BJP president Nadda on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted BJP president J P Nadda on his 62nd birthday and lauded his leadership.

Nadda has infused new zeal and energy in the BJP with his leadership qualities, Modi said, wishing him. Many other leaders also wished him.

A seasoned organisational man, the Himachal Pradesh leader has risen through the ranks of the party, starting his political career with the RSS student wing ABVP and then joining the BJP's youth wing before taking up various responsibilities in the party.

A low-key leader, Nadda has been a minister in Himachal Pradesh and a Cabinet minister at the Centre. He has been BJP president since 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

