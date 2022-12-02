We will not let our Yoga classes stop at any cost: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said free yoga classes in the city will continue irrespective of the availability of funds for the scheme.
The remark comes against the backdrop of issues surrounding the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' scheme of the city government.
''Stopping yoga (classes) is a sin, rest of the politics can go on,'' Kejriwal said in his address after felicitating yoga instructors at an event here.
''But, we decided that we won't let the classes stop, whether funds come or not,'' he asserted.
Sources in the government had earlier claimed that Lt Governor Saxena has not approved the extension of the scheme after October 31. However, L-G secretariat sources have claimed that the office has not received any file seeking permission for the extension of the programme beyond October 31. Hence, it was wrong to say that the LG has not approved the extension, they added.
The Delhi chief minister had on November 1 announced that the free yoga classes being held by his government would not stop, asserting that he would not let any work stop due to obstruction from the LG and the BJP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
