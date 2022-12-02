Left Menu

At a rally in Rampur a day earlier, Yadav claimed the two deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak wanted to become chief minister.

PTI | Lucnow | Updated: 02-12-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 14:19 IST
You will neither become CM, nor be able to make anyone CM: Keshav Maurya to Akhilesh Yadav
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Akhilesh Yadav will neither become chief minister nor will he be able to make anyone get that position, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said Friday responding to the Samajwadi Party president's ''offer''.

At a rally in Rampur a day earlier, Yadav claimed the two deputy chief ministers — Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak — wanted to become chief minister. He offered to support them if they joined the Samajwadi Party along with 100 BJP MLAs.

''What is the use of holding the deputy CM position when you cannot even transfer a chief medical officer… I offer you to become CM, SP MLAs are there,'' he said.

In a tweet in Hindi on Friday, Maurya said, ''SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, you will not be able to become the chief minister, nor will you be able to make anyone (chief minister). From (your) statements, it seems that you are not only feeling frustrated and irritated but have lost your mental balance sensing SP's defeat of SP in the Mainpuri and Rampur bypolls.'' ''You will not be able to indulge in booth capturing. People have rejected the cycle (SP's election symbol),'' Maurya said and termed the opposition party ''Samaaptwadi Party''.

Dimple Yadav, the wife of Akhilesh Yadav, has been fielded for the Manipuri Lok Sabha bypoll necessitated following the death of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Polling in Mainpuri will be held on December 5, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The Mainpuri parliamentary constituency has five assembly segments of Mainpuri, Bhogaon, Kishni, Karhal and Jaswant Nagar. In the 2022 assembly elections, the SP won the Karhal, Kishni and Jaswant Nagar seats, while the BJP won the Mainpuri and the Bhogaon seats.

Akhilesh Yadav's Karhal Assembly seat is part of the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency so is Jaswant Nagar, which is represented by his uncle Shivpal Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

