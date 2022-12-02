Gujarat polls: Mevani confident of winning Vadgam seat again, BJP thinks otherwise citing division of votes by AAP, AIMIM

Vadgam, an SC-reserved Assembly segment in Gujarat, is considered an easy seat to win for the Congress owing to its demographic profile with high number of Muslim and Dalit voters. But retaining it will not be easy for sitting MLA Jignesh Mevani, who is contesting from the grand old party this time, as it has become a four-cornered fight with the entry of AAP and AIMIM. Although Mevani himself is confident of his victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and political analysts feel otherwise. They say that things would be difficult for Mevani as the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Asaduddin Owaisi-headed All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) would divide the Congress's votes.

Mevani had won the 2017 Assembly election as an independent and was supported by the Congress. This time, he is pitted against BJP candidate Manibhai Vaghela, who was a Congress MLA from the region from 2012 to 2017 and later quit the grand old party to join the saffron outfit. Besides, AAP candidate Dalpat Bhatia and AIMIM nominee Kalpesh Sundhia are also posing a challenge to Mevani.

Speaking about it, political analyst Dilip Gohel said, ''Generally Vadgam seat in Sabarkantha district is considered an easy seat for the Congress, but this time it is a four-cornered contest and it will be difficult for the candidate of the grand old party. If Muslim and Dalit votes do not get divided in the three parties, he can easily win.'' Election to this seat is scheduled in the second phase of polling on December 5.

Mevani (41) is campaigning hard in the constituency, addressing meetings in 8 to 10 villages everyday. In Mogarwada village of Vadgam seat, a small crowd had gathered before he came to address a meeting recently. After the meeting, youth and women wanted to click selfies with Mevani and he obliged. Some elders from the village welcomed him by offering a garland of flowers.

Mevani urged his voters not to get carried away by the BJP's emotional appeal of Hindutva, and asked them to support the Congress by keeping in mind the price rise under the present government.

''The atmosphere here is better than what I had expected. People are coming on their own to my village meetings. After campaigning here for so many days, I am sure I will win this seat,'' Mevani told PTI.

For Manibhai Vaghela, a Dalit businessman who entered politics some years back and won on the Congress's ticket from Vadgam in 2012, everything was fine till 2017 as the party had decided to field him again for the election. However, in a sudden move just before the 2017 elections, the Congress decided to support Mevani as an independent candidate from Vadgam and denied a ticket to Vaghela. Later, Vaghela quit the Congress and joined the BJP, which has fielded him against Mevani this time.

''This is an ideal seat for the Congress due to the high number of Muslims and Dalits. Any Congress candidate can easily win in this seat, but Mevani was reluctant to fight from here this time as he knows that he is losing,'' Vaghela claimed while talking to PTI.

Out of the total 2.94 lakh voters in Vadgam, there are around 90,000 Muslims, 44,000 Dalits, 15,000 Rajputs and the rest are people from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and upper castes.

''This time, Muslim and Dalit votes will be divided among the AAP, AIMIM and Congress, Mevani's defeat is certain,'' Vaghela claimed.

''People remember my tenure as the legislator who did all the work for all communities in the constituency without discrimination. Voters are unhappy here as Mevani has not done work for any one in the last five years,'' he further said.

During the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protest, Mevani had organised a rally in Vadgam, even as the administration did not give permission for it, Vaghela said.

''Instead of informing local people, he (Mevani) remained in Ahmedabad, In the rally which turned violent, many Muslims were arrested and they spent nine months behind bars. Mevani never attended their phone calls either. Muslims are not happy with him here,'' the BJP nominee claimed.

But Mevani denied all such allegations. He, however, admitted that the AIMIM candidate will eat into some of his votes and help the BJP.

He sees no threat from the AAP candidate in Vadgam and claims people will reject the Kejriwal-led party in Gujarat. Mevani's supporter Chaganbhai says if the Congress comes to power in Gujarat, the Dalit leader will be a strong contender for the chief ministerial post.

Volunteers have come from different places of the country to campaign for Mevani.

Ajay, who has come from Haryana, says this is a fight for social justice that Mevani is fighting. ''Mevani should win the election,'' he added.

