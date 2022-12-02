HIGHLIGHTS-EASTERN REGION 5 PM

Following are the top stories from the Eastern Region at 5 pm.

CAL15 OD-PADAMPUR-PATNAIK BJP shedding ''crocodile tears'' for the poor : Patnaik Bargarh (Odisha): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday accused the BJP of shedding ''crocodile tears'' for the poor by telling lies and asked the saffron brigade to stop misleading the people.

CAL14 JH-CM-LETTER-PM J'khand CM writes to PM, raises objections to new forest rules Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said he has expressed his reservations about the Centre’s Forest Conservation Rules 2022 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they “brazenly dilute” powers of local gram sabha and “uproot” the rights of forest-dwelling communities.

CAL13 GUJARAT-HIMANTA-POSTER BOY Assam CM emerges as BJP's poster boy for election campaigns Guwahati: The BJP’s most prominent face from the North East, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has emerged as the party's new poster boy for election campaigning, capturing eyeballs as its first star campaigner from the region in far away Gujarat and Delhi. By Durba Ghosh CAL9 AN-ISLANDS-NAMES 21 uninhabited Andaman and Nicobar islands named after decorated soldiers Port Blair: The government has named 21 uninhabited islands in the union territory of Andaman & Nicobar after recipients of Param Vir Chakra , the country’s highest wartime gallantry award.

CAL7 NL-DHANKHAR-MEMORIAL VP visits WW-II memorial in Kohima Kohima: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the historic World War-II memorial here on Friday and paid his tribute to the valiant soldiers who made their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

CAL12 FILM-MAKER-LD SANDIP RAY Emerging from Satyajit Ray's shadow: Film-maker Sandip Ray Kolkata: Living up to the legacy of legendary movie maker and author Satyajit Ray is a tough call for anyone.

CCM3 BIZ-OD-CONCLAVE-TATA POWER Tata Power announces Rs 6,000 crore investment in Odisha Bhubaneswar: Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha announced a Rs 6,000 crore capital investment by the company in Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)