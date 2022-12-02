Left Menu

BJP undertakes massive organisational changes in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-12-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 21:22 IST
BJP undertakes massive organisational changes in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Friday undertook massive organisational changes in the party by appointing 30 leaders to different posts including district presidents in the union territory.

All districts of Jammu region have new district presidents as also of Kashmir division, BJP spokesman Purnima Sharma said.

Former Jammu Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta is appointed as vice-president of the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, while senior leader Ashok Bhat has been appointed as the new president of Srinagar district, she said.

The step was taken by the BJP leadership after publication of the final electoral roll of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday last with the highest-ever net addition of more than 7.72 lakh voters. This electoral process is step towards conducting of the assembly elections in J&K. ''Large scale organisational changes has been undertaken in the BJP as president of J&K unit Ravinder Raina nominted new districts presidents,'' the BJP spokesman said.

Raina took the decision after consultation with BJP national president J P Nadda, national general secretary (Org) B L Santhosh, national general secretary and incharge J&K Tarun Chugh, J&K Seh-Prabhari Ashish Sood and J&K seneral secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, the spokesman said.

Ayodhya Gupta is nominated as the J-K BJP secretary, she said.

Advocate Purnima Sharma (former deputy mayor) is nominated as the party's J-K spokesperson, she said.

In all 27 leaders were appointed as new district presidents, she said.

Parmodh Kapahi is nominated as president of Jammu district followed by Omi Khajuria as president of Jammu north district, the spokesman said.

Similarly, Rekha Mahajan is nominated as president of Jammu south district followed by Sunil Shastri nominated as president of Jammu border district, she said.

While Chand Ji Bhat is nominated as the president of Kashmir displaced district, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022