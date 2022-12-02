Left Menu

US planning for visit by Brazil's Lula - White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2022 23:09 IST
THe White House is planning to welcome Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for a visit, a spokesperson said on Friday.

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, told reporters Lula would visit Washington "at the appropriate time." He said national security adviser Jake Sullivan will visit Brazil on Monday for talks.

