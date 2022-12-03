JNU 'defacement': Anil Vij lashes out at 'forces' trying to break country

Praising Brahmins for making an exceptional contribution to saving the country's culture and the Bania community for building the economy, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday lashed out at 'forces' trying to break the country. The minister made the remark in the wake of an alleged incident of vandalism and defacement at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The walls and faculty rooms of the School of International Studies (SIS) at JNU were alledgedly defaced with 'anti-Brahmin' and 'anti-Bania' slogans. "Slogans against Brahmins and tradesmen on the walls of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are very dangerous because the Brahmins have kept our religious and culture identities alive and the small traders play an important role in making our economy stronger," Vij told ANI in an exclusive interview, adding, "Such thinking should be crushed. This is an attempt to break the country, which will not be tolerated at any cost."

The Home minster was attending a meeting with newly elected members of the Gurudwara Management Committee. Speaking exclusively to ANI, he also dwelt on the upcoming administrative reforms in the BJP-ruled state. Ahead the Gujarat elections, the BJP had announced that it will implement of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), if voted back in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, spoke on similar lines, saying his government would set up a committee for intodrucing the UCC in the state. On whether a similar plan is in the works in Haryana, the Home minister said, "All citizens are equal in the eyes of the government. No discrimination on any basis should be made. That's why the demand for a Uniform Civil Code is being raised and we are looking to implement it in Haryana as well. It will be implemented soon."

On the orders of the Supreme Court, the Haryana government had formed a separate Gurudwara Management Committee for the state. A total of 38 members of the committee were announced on Friday. The newly elected members from the Ambala Cantonment area called on Vij on Friday.

Speaking at the meeting, Vij said, "Three more members from the area will be announced soon." One of the newly elected members, BS Bindra, said, "With the blessings of the Haryana government and Hone Minister Anil Vij, we have been made members for this, we're thankful."

"After this meeting, the Sikh youths of Haryana will be able to get their rights," said Sudarshan Sehgal, another newly elected member of the Gurudwara Prabandhak Commitee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)