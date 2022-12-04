Left Menu

TMC MP assures Birbhum locals all govt scheme-related grievances to be redressed

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 14:50 IST
TMC MP Satabdi Roy faced the ire of a section of locals in Bengal's Birbhum district, who alleged that ''unfair means'' have been adopted for doling out government scheme benefits, and sought immediate redressal of their grievances.

Roy, who was in Sainthia area on Saturday for a public outreach programme, urged the aggrieved villagers to approach the nearest Duare Sarkar (government at doorstep) camp, run by the state government for registering names under its welfare schemes, and their grievances would be looked into.

A group of women approached Roy as soon as she reached Hatora village and complained that benefits of a rural housing scheme were being doled out only to a handful of people.

''Those in need of houses are not getting the money; we are living under inhuman conditions. Some people, who has already received money, are getting it for the second time. This is unfair. Local panchayat and BDO do not listen to us, despite having raised the matter several times,'' one of the women said.

Roy, on her part, said the deserving ones would surely get the benefits.

''Don't worry, please register your complaint at the nearest Duare Sarkar (government at doorstep) camp. We will address the issue,'' Roy said.

Talking to reporters, she later said that the government would ensure that the grievances of the locals are redressed at the earliest.

''People across the state have received numerous benefits under the government's welfare schemes. Some may have been left out owing to unfortunate circumstances, but they should know that the government is on their side. Every deserving person will get their dues,'' the TMC MP added.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha claimed that the TMC MP is rarely seen in her constituency. ''Roy is being forced to meet villagers in her constituency as her party has understood that it will fare poorly in the upcoming panchayat polls. She will face mounting public anger everywhere,'' Sinha said.

The BJP leader also alleged that all funds granted by the Centre for its projects, including a housing scheme, have been ''siphoned off by local TMC leaders and their loyalists''.

''People have suffered silently till now. They won't anymore,'' he added.

Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held in Bengal early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

