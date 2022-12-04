Many Congress leaders fought as probable Chief Ministers: Himachal CM slams Congress ahead of assembly results

Ahead of the counting of votes for the Himachal Assembly, the BJP, which held the state's administrative reins ahead of the November 12 polling, organised a poll review meeting in Dharamshala on Sunday. Taking a dig at the Congress at the meeting, senior BJP leader and outgoing Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said, "Every Congress leader fought the Assembly elections as a probable CM candidate and their defeat is inevitable."

Apart from the outgoing CM, BJP's election-in-charge in state Saudan Singh, co-election in-charge Sanjay Tandon, BJP state president Suresh Kashyap, and senior party leader Devendra Rana, attended the meeting along with the party's candidates from all 68 Assembly constituencies. Thakur further said, "The principal agenda of this meeting is to review our performance in the Assembly elections, ahead of counting day."

Exuding confidence on the BJP returning to power in a state, which does not have a precedent of voting back the incumbent, Thakur laid into the Congress further, saying, "Almost eight to ten (Congress) candidates were contesting polls as future chief ministers." He added that all Congress leaders, who went around calling themselves as CM, were certain to face defeat, while the horoscopes of eight more were being sent to determine their poll fates.

In another barb at the Congress, the outgoing CM said, "Despite being in power for so many years, they (Congress leaders) were yet to master the art of public speaking." "They should wait for the people to decide the polls in another three days," Thakur said.

The counting of votes for Himachal and Gujarat will take place on December 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)