UAE president visits Qatar in sign of thaw

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) president will visit Qatar on Monday, state news agency WAM reported, in the first such visit since Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies ended a boycott of Doha nearly two years ago.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE's de facto ruler for years before becoming president earlier this year, will visit Qatar on an invitation from Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, whose country is hosting soccer's World Cup.

