UAE president visits Qatar in sign of thaw
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-12-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 12:30 IST
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) president will visit Qatar on Monday, state news agency WAM reported, in the first such visit since Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies ended a boycott of Doha nearly two years ago.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE's de facto ruler for years before becoming president earlier this year, will visit Qatar on an invitation from Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, whose country is hosting soccer's World Cup.
