Gujarat polls: AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi casts vote, expects to win over 100 seats

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi cast his vote in Ahmedabad in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections and said that he expects his party to win over 100 seats. Speaking to the media after casting his vote, Gadhvi appealed to the people to step out of their homes and use their voting rights.

"I appeal to people to step out and go to polling stations and vote. Choose whoever you want but you will be able to demand answers from political leaders only if you vote. I expect AAP to win 51 plus out of 89 seats in the first phase and 52 plus seats in the second phase," he said. AAP's chief ministerial candidate is pitted against BJP candidate Mulu Ayar Bera in the Khambalia assembly seat. It is expected to be a three-horse race with the Senior Congress leader Vikram Madam also in the fray.

Isudan Gadhvi belongs to Khambalia. He is a resident of Piplia village and belongs to the backward class. He was a journalist before joining politics. Polling for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements on Monday.

As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties are in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections whose fate will be decided by over 2.51 crore electorates. The counting of votes will be done on December 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)