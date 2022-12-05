Left Menu

Gujarat polls: AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi casts vote, expects to win over 100 seats

Aam Aadmi Party chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi cast his vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections and said that he expects his party to win over 100 seats.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 15:13 IST
Gujarat polls: AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi casts vote, expects to win over 100 seats
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi cast his vote in Ahmedabad in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections and said that he expects his party to win over 100 seats. Speaking to the media after casting his vote, Gadhvi appealed to the people to step out of their homes and use their voting rights.

"I appeal to people to step out and go to polling stations and vote. Choose whoever you want but you will be able to demand answers from political leaders only if you vote. I expect AAP to win 51 plus out of 89 seats in the first phase and 52 plus seats in the second phase," he said. AAP's chief ministerial candidate is pitted against BJP candidate Mulu Ayar Bera in the Khambalia assembly seat. It is expected to be a three-horse race with the Senior Congress leader Vikram Madam also in the fray.

Isudan Gadhvi belongs to Khambalia. He is a resident of Piplia village and belongs to the backward class. He was a journalist before joining politics. Polling for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements on Monday.

As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties are in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections whose fate will be decided by over 2.51 crore electorates. The counting of votes will be done on December 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022