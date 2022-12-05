Rampur bypoll: People will vote for development, says Naqvi

Former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said Rampur will vote for overall development of the area, asserting that those trying to use the Muslim community for their political mileage will not succeed. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in the bypoll to Rampur assembly seat, Naqvi said, ''Everyone should cast his vote. India is the biggest democracy of the world. Here, the festival of democracy goes on in every month and people vote with enthusiasm.'' When asked to comment on the votes of 'Abdul' (Muslim section), the BJP leader said, ''The political business of Abdul's votes is not functioning. Today, the overall development of Rampur is an important issue. Those who used to do the political business of Abdul's votes, the script of holistic development has foiled the business.

''There is a lock on such shops,'' said Naqvi, who has been a former MP from Rampur Lok Sabha constituency.

On November 29, in a jibe against people leaving his side and joining the ruling BJP, senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan had said that after the declaration of the results of the Rampur Assembly bypoll, 'Abdul' will mop up the floor for the BJP.

''Abdul (Muslim section) will no longer spread the carpet and left my side. I had spread the red carpet for him when he had come. After December 8, Abdul will mop up the floor at their (BJP's) place,'' Khan had said while addressing an election meeting in the Nalapar area of Rampur Assembly constituency.

Recently, people close to Khan, including his media in-charge Fasahat Ali Khan, alias Shanu joined BJP along with his supporters.

Rampur Assembly seat fell vacant due to the disqualification of Khan after being sentenced to three years' imprisonment in a hate speech case.

Samajwadi Party has nominated Khan's confidant Asim Raja for the Rampur bypoll while BJP has fielded Akash Saxena. The bypoll results will be declared on December 8. When asked to comment on 'Abdul', Adeeb Azam Khan, elder son of Azam Khan, said, ''I will not take any name. I am an apolitical person. I would like to say that I am a child of Azam Khan. This skin and these clothes belong to him (only).'' He added that there is another 'Abdul', about whom he will not speak.

Former Congress MLA Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, while speaking to reporters after casting his vote, said, ''The administration has made good arrangements, and free and fair polls are going on. I feel that Akash Saxena (BJP candidate) is going to win the bypoll.'' He added that barring Saxena, no one had any plan about Rampur. Nawab Kazim Ali Khan is a four-time Congress MLA (three times from Suar assembly constituency and once from Bilaspur assembly constituency), and belongs to the royal family of Rampur.

Azam Khan's wife and former MP Tazeen Fatima, after casting her vote, alleged that police force is stopping people from casting their votes, and they have ''beaten up'' those who insisted on casting their vote. ''Is this not a violation of the Constitution? The police are acting against the the democracy and the Constitution.'' When asked whether free and fair polls are taking place (in Rampur), she said, ''Voters are not allowed to vote. They are being forcibly stopped, and are being beaten up. Their voter's slip is being torn.'' PTI NAV KVK KVK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)