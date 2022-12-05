Left Menu

Former cricketers Yusuf, Irfan Pathan cast vote in Vadodara

Polling for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat was held amid tight security arrangements on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 19:07 IST
Former cricketers Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan in Vadodara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketers Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan along with their family members cast their votes at a polling booth in Vadodara during the second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls on Monday. The Pathan brothers with their family exercised their franchise at Sant Kabir School in Vadodara on Monday afternoon.

"I appeal to people to come out and vote," Yusuf Pathan told ANI. Irfan Pathan said India has youth power and the potential to become a global superpower. He emphasised on youth's participation in electoral processes.

"It is our right and responsibility to vote. I came to know that till now only about 60 per cent polling has been done, so I appeal to people to come and increase it. I am hopeful that our country can become a superpower in the coming time as we have youth and potential," Irfan Pathan told reporters. Polling for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat was held amid tight security arrangements on Monday. Till 5 pm, the state witnessed a voter turnout of 58.80 per cent.

As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties were in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections whose fate will be decided by over 2.51 crore electorates. The Election Commission established 26,409 polling booths and nearly 36,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used for the purpose. Around 29,000 presiding officers and over 84,000 polling officers were deployed in 14 districts to facilitate the polls.

The 93 poll-bound seats in the second phase are spread across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravali, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Chhota Udaipur districts. During the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent. The voting began at 8 am in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions.

The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat ended on December 1, with an overall turnout of 63.31 per cent. The counting of votes will be done on December 8. (ANI)

