Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh appointed Bihar Congress president

Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh was on Monday appointed president of the Bihar Congress Committee with immediate effect.

Singh has been a part of the G23 grouping which has been critical of the party leadership in the past.

''The Congress president has appointed Dr Akhilesh Prasad Singh, MP, as the president of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,'' an official communication from the party said.

''The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing Pradesh Congress Committee president Madan Mohan Jha,'' the order added.

