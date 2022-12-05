G20 presidency India's turn to be voice of global south: M K Stalin

G20 presidency is India's turn to be the voice of the global south, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said Monday and expressed full faith that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will use the opportunity to promote international understanding. Taking to Twitter after an all-party meeting over India's G20 presidency, Stalin assured the Centre full support of his state for it. India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1.

The country is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country beginning this month. The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of states or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.

''India has had a unique and consistent foreign policy over the decades and has been a torchbearer of non-violence. India's G20 presidency for 2023 is our turn to stand as the voice for the global south,'' Stalin tweeted.

''I have full faith that our Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi will use this opportunity to promote international understanding and assured that Tamil Nadu will offer its full support and cooperation to Union Government in conducting the G20 meetings dealing with various sectors,'' Stalin said.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of leaders from all parties on India's presidency of the G-20 and sought their cooperation in making it a big success.

G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, were among those who attended the meeting. BJP President J P Nadda, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu were also present.

Those on the government side present at the meeting included Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

